SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Small Business Saturday, there will be a Holiday Pop Up Shop for small businesses. The event will be on the northside of Spartanburg on Howard Street from 9am-2pm on November 27th.
Last year, in the middle of the pandemic, according to the Small Business Association, small businesses across the nation made $2B on small business saturday.
A holiday pop up shop is bringing together 70 plus vendors for celebrate them after a rough year for many of them. 4
It will be 76 vendors made up of those who sell various products but also offer services for people in spartanburg.
It will be on Howard Street the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The City of Spartanburg says that 873 new business licenses were applied for last year and so far 846 this year.
With business owners taking the plunge to go into business for themselves, organizers say it will be a good way to help them continue to gain support from the community.
Dr. Elise Harvey, with Start:ME Spartanburg, the orgaziation planning the event, says, "we just want to keep small supporting small businesses to help ride the wave of this pandemic to help them be stronger."
Courtney Lyles, the owner of Fit & Curvy by Caramel says, "I'm going to the pop up shop so that people can see what Fit and Curvy really has to offer. The pop up shop is not just for merchandise, but it’s also for services that people can contribute to the community.
Courtney lyles will be there to sell items and let people know about the wellness services she offers at her gym.
There will be businesses that sell physical items to also services like photographers or personal training.
Lekesa Whitner, the Start:ME Spartanburg director, says venders will support each other as well, "even though i’m a vendor Ican also shop with those entrepreneurs myself. I could have spider-man come to my house and help me celebrate my son or daughter’s birthday or even my own birthday with one of those vendors."
Business owners, like Rejeaner Burney, say events like this have led to their businesses growing into having brick and morter locations.
Rejeaner Burney, owner of Fly Girlz and Guyz Beauty and More, says, "so go to the pop-up shop get your business, get your clientele, get your customers and that way you will grow."
These owners hope you'll save a little money to shop small.
