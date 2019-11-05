(FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina’s parent company, Meredith Corporation, deployed its research team to find out which Instant Pot® recipes are expected to be top performers among Greenville cooks this thanksgiving.
Here are the top three, in no particular order:
Instant Pot® Spicy Butternut Squash Soup
Recipe here: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/262465/instant-pot-spicy-butternut-squash-soup/
Instant Pot® Cranberry-Pumpkin Steel Cut Oatmeal
Recipe here: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/260839/instant-pot-cranberry-pumpkin-steel-cut-oatmeal/
Instant Pot® Brunswick Stew
Recipe here: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/262403/instant-pot-brunswick-stew/
Allrecipes.com is also owned by Meredith Corporation, the parent company of FOX Carolina.
