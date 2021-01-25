GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -
As many seniors adults struggle with signing up online for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments, community organizations and big box stores are thinking of ways they can help.
Prisma says tens of thousands have signed up, but the senior members of our communities are facing unique challenges.
With many recreation centers still closed and social distancing requirements - PRISMA is hoping the community will help them in this effort.
Here is a running list of the resources available to help you sign up for your appointment:
DHEC -Calling DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for help finding contact information you need to make an appointment. The Care Line can’t schedule an appointment.
AnMed says you can call 864-512-2897. They also suggest using MyChart. Download the MyChart app and you can schedule an appointment there as well.
Best Buy provided some safe and easy options if you are facing difficulties with your technology.
Here’s more info on our Geek Squad support and services too: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/services/geek-squad/pcmcat138100050018.c?id=pcmcat138100050018.
- Safe in-person and online help:
- If you find yourself in need of a Geek Squad Agent, you can chat with an Agent 24/7 online or call 1-800-433-5778. You can also make an appointment to work with an Agent at any Best Buy store or in your home.
- Total Tech Support:
- Depending on what you need help with, you might want to consider a Total Tech Support membership. It offers unlimited Geek Squad support for all of the tech and appliances in your home, no matter when or where you bought them.
- Many popular services are included for free, and you’ll receive exclusive discounts on in-home services like TV mounting and Wi-Fi setup. Plus, you’ll get 20% off advanced repairs and services, Geek Squad Protection and AppleCare products.
- Tech Tips videos:
- We have Tech Tip Videos created on the Best Buy YouTube channel. They’re a quick way to get help with a variety of popular tech products, including smart displays, Wi-Fi systems and streaming devices. More than 75 videos are available on YouTube right now.
Senior Action, Center for Community Services, Meals on Wheels, the Mauldin Senior Center and other are supporting senior adults in various ways.
S.C. Public Health Officials Call on Nurses, Pharmacists, Paramedics—among other qualified people—to Apply for Jobs that Support COVID-19 Vaccination in South Carolina DHEC: “If you are able and willing, your state urgently needs you.”
Due to COVID, the Mauldin Senior Center is just one center closed to the community they serve, which is about 400 people. There are seniors struggling with signing up for important health information as well as their taxes.
Since PRISMA launched their appointment only system, some seniors are still struggling with getting what they need to make that appointment.
Suzanne Underwood at the Mauldin senior center referred to this issue as a crisis within this pandemic.
Underwood says, "I guess I would say crisis or whenever I come upstairs after exercise there are phone messages."
She receives countless phone messages about how to sign up for the vaccine appointments and tax questions because it's that time of the year as well.
"Some of their younger family members have given them devices and not trained them on it so they just sit there," she says.
"We recognize that it is not easy for everyone so that support is tremendously needed," Dr. Saccocia told use last week.
In a press conference last week, PRISMA called on community members to help those who currently needing helping creating an email and then even making it to their appointments.
Specifically those without families or without internet are in need of assistance.
Dr. Saria Saccocia, with PRIMSA, "We have people on site that can help them and enroll in the process if they have an email. We do encourage family members and friends and community organizations to help our community by providing access, support and education to sign up for email account."
Best buy has both in person and virtual support if you need it as well.
Daniel Stout, best buy geek squad manager, says, "We got you. We’ve got you covered. We offer tech-support in the store as well as online. One of the cool things that we have available is agents that can connect to your computer or assist over the phone. Which is great right now. It keeps people safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.