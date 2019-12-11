PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – A local non-profit organization is giving back to the Piedmont community!
Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas is hosting a day of blessings on Saturday after the Piedmont Christmas Parade.
The organization helps communities throughout the Appalachian region, from North Carolina to Kentucky to West Virginia, but this week, the team of volunteers is focusing on home.
“If every person did one thing to reach out to others or one thing to show they care or show love we would be a much better world,” President of Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas Rachele Hart said.
Volunteers are preparing for their Day of Blessings by sifting through donations then filling boxes with items like food, clothes and blankets. They’re also giving out coats, hats and gloves to people in the Piedmont community.
“It’s all of us coming together and we’re so thankful that we’re able to share to a hurting world and help those in need,” Hart said.
The Day of Blessings is on Saturday, December 14 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Piedmont Church of God on S. Circle Drive in Piedmont.
Donations are accepted year-round and can be dropped off at 1 Bessie Rd., Piedmont, SC.
Monetary donations can be mailed to 209 Pineview Dr., Pelzer, SC 29669 or sent via PayPal to ditdel@aol.com.
For more information on the ministry, contact Rachele Hart at 864-905-9931 or visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.