CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson's athletics department says tickets are still available for Tiger fans who want to see their home team duke it out in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on December 28.
The Fiesta Bowl's own allotment of tickets have already sold out, but Clemson fans wanting to catch the rematch with the Ohio State Buckeyes can order from Clemson's allotment online at this link or by calling 1-800-CLEMSON. Fans can also check here for official postseason travel options or by calling 877-373-5060.
Clemson has now appeared in bowl games for the last 15 consecutive years, adding to a current school record dating back to 2005. This mark the Tigers' 45th overall bowl appearance, holding a 24-20 all-time record in bowl play.
This is also the second time Clemson will play in the Fiesta Bowl, and their second time playing the Buckeyes. A second-seeded Tiger team shut out third-seeded Ohio State on New Years' Eve 2016 in a 31-0 victory that guaranteed Clemson's second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
