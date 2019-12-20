GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- You may recognize this familiar Clinton resident, who is bringing his comedy show to Greenville!
Carl Anthony Payne will be playing The Comedy Zone in Greenville on December 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. Doors will be opening at 6 p.m. Those interested can purchase tickets here.
General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $35.
Payne is known for his role as Cole Brown in the 90's sitcom Martin. Before that, he was known as 'Cockroach' on The Cosby Show. Payne is now known for his stand up comedy shows.
