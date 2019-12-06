MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says six students were arrested Friday after a fight broke out at Mauldin High School, leaving the principal and other staff members with leg injuries.
Several parents reached out to FOX Carolina with information about the incident. We then reached out to GCS for more details.
Beth Brotherthon, director of communications for GCS, said in a statement that teachers and school resource officers responded immediately. She says staff members who sustained injuries were given medical attention. Further, additional law enforcement officers and district personnel were on campus for the rest of the day, and Brotherton says they will return to the campus early next week.
The six students were arrested by Mauldin PD, and Brotherton notes they will be suspended and recommended for an expulsion hearing.
