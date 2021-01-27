GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today we are hearing from a woman who says she is the biological mother of Victoria Rose Smith.
She is explaining why she is no longer considered Victoria's mother legally, but she is also pleading with the courts to let her be apart of the decision about who will bury her.
We were told by officials that the family court judge assigned could decide who gets custody of Victoria's body at any moment.
Casie says she is doing what she can to share her story, own up to her mistakes, but make a plea to the judge here at family court to let her in.
It's been 13 days since the Greenville County coroner says 3 year old Victoria Rose Smith was pronounced dead after deputies responded to a call to a Simpsonville home. Casie Phares says that was her daughter, who she signed her parental rights away to before they were placed into foster care.
DSS would not confirm or deny anything about this pending case, per their protocol.
"That’s not anything that anybody can say...[like] that we weren’t good parents. We just made bad decisions," Phares admits.
She admits that she made mistakes, but says she did was DSS required of her and had a good experience with the agency up until she signed away her rights on the assumption that was the best thing to do.
"I rushed into a decision thinking that it was best for her children and that it was what I should do, but I really feel like now I should have done anything but," Casie says.
She says it was here at this park where she had her daughter Victoria Rose Smith's baby shower and several other family gatherings with her sons, who she is really worried about.
She referenced that the boys gave her mementos from their visit because she signed away her rights. We reached out to DSS to ask if they could confirm that an adoption was finalized, they don't want to release any information yet about this case.
Casie says they want to lay her to rest in travelers rest at a church where there is a family plot. They hope officials will let her do that.
Phares says, "think about it if it was your daughter or your sister, your mother or anybody that you cared about at all if something was taken from you and then hurt the way that they were hurt and all you want to do is lay their soul to rest. If it was your family, what would you do? If it was somebody that mattered to you, wouldn’t you want the rights to bury your family the way that I want to be my daughter," Phares says.
Right now, there are so many agencies involved that we are just waiting to find out what will happen with Victoria's body.
This family says they aren't raising money for a funeral... They already have a place to lay her to rest and would like to do just that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.