(FOX Carolina) - Our new broadcast antenna has been installed and is transmitting at full power, FOX Carolina's engineering team said Thursday afternoon.
FOX Carolina switched frequencies at 3 a.m. on September 11 to be in compliance with a mandate from the Federal Communications Commission.
People who received FOX Carolina's signal over-the-air lost signal at that time and had to re-scan.
Some people could not immediately receive our broadcast signal because our tower in Transylvania County, NC was operating with a temporary, low-powered transmitter.
Follow this easy step-by-step video with Ted Phaeton and you'll be watching your favorite FOX Carolina news and shows in no time!
FOX Carolina was one of the nearly 1,000 TV stations across the country who were ordered, by law, to change frequencies by the summer of 2020.
People who use an antenna have to rescan your TVs or converter boxes to continue receiving FOX Carolina's signal.
If you are a cable or satellite customer, you won't have to worry.
Some people have reported having problems re-scanning. If you are having issues, call: 864-213-2111.
Click here for more information from TV Answers.
Guess I'll do without FOX until Sept. 25th. That temporary lower power antenna's signal doesn't reach here.
