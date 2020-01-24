MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Meet Perdita, the 4-year-old domestic short hair cat. She's up for adoption at Mitchell County Animal Rescue.
And she's an absolute, total jerk.
"She loves scratches as long as the cage door is shut because the cage is her personal space and she does not like her things messed with," says rescue director Amber Lowery. "She does not like her space invaded."
Perdita doesn't just stay at the center; she rules it with an iron paw.
"She growls first, she does a nice kind of sing-songy growl and sometimes she'll even turn her back to you first, and then if you don't heed her warnings she will bite. She will reach out and slap somebody so to speak if she doesn't like the way they are approaching her," Lowery told us.
At first, staff thought Perdita was sick. Her behavior was definitely not in line with most healthy cats. But as they would later find out, she's just a jerk to humans.
But to be fair, she's earned the right to act how she pleases. According to Loowery, her owner passed away and nobody in the family could take her in. Her sad history has earned her the right to be a jerk, and a Facebook post from the shelter has named her "the World's Worst Cat". Since then, Perdita has become a viral sensation, challenging Internet cat legends like Grumpy Cat and Smudge the angry salad cat.
"We didn't expect for her to go viral at all," Lowery commented. "When we did the post, it was a tongue in cheek post. We expected to get a few laughs or maybe some comments or donations but it just kind of blew up."
More than 200 families have applied to take Perdita home, and the shelter has fielded countless phone calls and emails. But come Monday, Lowery says they will decide where Perdita will go to, narrowing her new fur-ever family down to 10 applicants.
"If everybody can see that they are great animals -- they may have some quircks but they deserve love just like any pet does," Lowery notes of those more difficult pets.
The rescue can always use food donations and monetary gifts. Click here to learn how you can give.
