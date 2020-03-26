(FOX Carolina) - Eat Smart Move More South Carolina (ESMMSC) is working with providers across the state to create a database of food banks, farmers markets, and other food service providers for citizens to easily find out where they can get healthy food amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
ESMMSC says nearly 680,000 people in the state don't know where their next meal will come from, and that number could rise during the pandemic with current social restrictions. The partnership says creating the database will help the public find organizations providing healthy foods at low or even no cost.
“With the help of over a hundred statewide and national partners, we’ve pulled together a resource for the public to use to find healthy food options in their community. It’s an effort to not only fight food insecurity during this time of crisis, but to also let people know that there are organizations out there ready to help,” says Meg Stanley, executive director at Eat Smart Move More South Carolina.
Stanley also notes local farmers markets are being hit hard and need support from communities who can buy from them.
“We can’t forget about our local farmers during this time. Farmers are the cornerstone of our food supply. Farmers markets are open, and it’s safe to consume fresh produce. Personally, I am being vigilant washing my fruits and vegetables and anything that may have been touched by another person. But I am confident that buying healthy foods, especially from our state’s farming community, will help my family and the economy,” she says.
The growing database can be accessed here by clicking on "SC Food Banks and Farmers Markets", and is a Google Sheets spreadsheet. Tabs for each county in South Carolina are listed at the bottom, and can be clicked or tapped on to find local providers. The webpage also has direct links to resources for each county, listed in alphabetical order, and has more informational links online.
