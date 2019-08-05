SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman in Spartanburg is dead after a heated argument with her boyfriend over the weekend, according to Spartanburg Police.
Just down the road, a domestic violence walk was happening at the same time.
Spartanburg Police later identified the suspect in the shooting as 38-year-old Charvix Lavoy Wright. The family says that was the victim, Quanisha Fernanders', boyfriend.
He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Saturday, this group of both domestic violence survivors and the family of the victims marched in Spartanburg, chanting "NO MORE SILENCE, STOP THE VIOLENCE," but the violence continued just 30 minutes after the walk began.
Anita Washington, who lead the walk, says that an off duty officer who helped them safely march through town went to respond to Baltimore Street, where 23 year old Quinesha Fernanders was shot and killed after 1:30 Saturday.
Many expressed their disbelief that at the fact that they couldn't make it through Saturday's walk with another domestic violence call.
And to know that a 23 year old lost her life is a sad reality to those who participated in the walk.
Saturday, we spoke with the cousin of the victim who says that this is never how a relationship should end.
Bryson Thompson-Brawner, the victim's cousin says, "If they love you, they will leave you... they won’t kill you or do anything like that."
Her family is left with more questions than answers
The police department hopes that those in the community know there are resources to help you get out of potentially dangerous situations.
Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department says, “if you’re a victim of domestic violence or a situation like that we always tell you to make sure you call use and let us get involved. There are services available for you. Such as victims advocate, Safe homes rape program. those things are available and we want to get involved in a situation like that.”
Police suggest that if you are in a dangerous or abusive relationship, start saving. Open an account and save money so that you are ready to get out of the situation when it is safe to do so.
You can use these resources as well.
