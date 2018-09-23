SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is collecting donations for those affected by Florence in Chesterfield County.
This past week they sent 2 tractor trailers full of donations to Free Worship Church, a donation site in the area. They are continuing to collect donations throughout this week as well.
The drop off location is located at the Spartanburg Sheriffs Office. You can drop off donations between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They are in need of non-perishable foods, paper supplies, cleaning supplies, baby products, and hygiene care products.
You can also donate money by texting, "FWFLORENCE" to 77977.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.