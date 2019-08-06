Spartanburg Opportunity Center hopes to help the homeless get back on their feet

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A new program is in it's pilot phase in Spartanburg in hopes of helping those in need in Spartanburg.
The Opportunity Center will be what they call a "day center" that provides services like showers, professional development and so much more.
These countless services will soon be provided here at the North West Community Center in Spartanburg for those who are desperately in need of helping hand.
Mitch Kennedy, the Spartanburg Assistant City Manager says, "the collaborative spirit in our community once again our community answers the bell. We haven’t solve the problem, but we have a broad new group of stakeholders at the table bringing their resources their services, and their manpower to address this issue."
These services are available to those who may be homeless or on the verge of losing their homes.
The center will open in a week and they will be having an open house tomorrow from 4-6 pm where you can tour the center.
The City of Spartaburg and the county's Interfaith Hospitality Network are heading this effort with the support of city council for this pilot program as well as other organization here in Spartanburg.
In a week they will open from 8:30 to 11:00 am on Monday and Wednesday in this pilot program.
A few of the services that they will include are showers, free clothes, interview prep, and helping overcome certain obstacles that you may have if you are hitting some road blocks as you try to get back on your feet.
Beth Rutherford, Executive Director for Interfaith Hospitality Network says, "what’s preventing me from housing is getting a birth certificate and that was what was preventing her. I said “we can do that" and two days later, we got her her birth certificate and those of the things that we foresee happening here. What they think are barriers, we can break."
Beth with SPINN says that just ONE of problems people run into. They will also offer mail services as well as storage for your items.
And if all goes well, they will take success stories back to the city council in hopes of turning this pilot program into a permanent fixture here in the community.
Mitch Kennedy-Spartanburg Assistant City Manager says, "they are very excited about the efforts and having endorsed every action to this point and will welcome additional conversations about how we proceed."
You can help of course by donating.
Money as well as towels, men's underwear, socks are needed.
They also are collecting small travel size bottles of toiletries, like the ones from hotels or just the travel section in the grocery store.
Rutherford says, "we don’t have to have 100 people helped. If we help at least one person a day, that’s great."
"We need to create a sustainable solution to this effort" says Kennedy, "I have confidence in the service providers along with the United Way that that plan is forthcoming."
Rutherford believes, "they’re just like us. They just want to want to talk to you. They just want someone to love."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.