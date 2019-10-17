Fall is here, which means the tempuratures are dropping.
Many of us will start to get out the winter coats or go shopping for something news.
But some families don't have the means to make sure their children have a winter jacket.
The Tajh Boyd Foundation is doing what they can to help.
They are hosting a drive through the end of the month.
There are boxes at each location where you can drop off anything you think a child might need to stay warm.
Tajh Boyd's mother Carla says this is an effort that the foundation is passionate about.
We met up with her at Bistro 27 in Seneca where she says this movement stated and it is one of three drop off locations in Seneca.
She says that a conversation with a school bus driver tugged at her heart strings and made her know this was something they needed to make happen.
You are encouraged to donate hats, socks, coats, gloves, scarves, sweatpants, and sweatshirts.
The drop off locations include:
The Reynolds Company at 10 Gates Street in Greenville from 9 to 3pm.
Nason Accounting at 233 Adley Way in Greenville 10 to 4pm.
Bistro 27 on 104 N Cherry Street in Seneca Thur-Sat 5-8pm.
City Lights: Ram Cat Alley in Seneca Tues-Fri. 11-4pm and Sat 11-3pm.
NutriZone on Old Buncombe Road Suite 53 in Greenville Mon-Thurs 5-7pm and Mon-Friday 6-2pm.
Haynseworth School on E. Park Avenue in Greenville from 10-2pm.
Mike Livesay State Farm in Piedmont from 10-4pm.
Todaros on Markley Street in Greenville Sun and Sat from 11am-11pm.
Tuscany Salon and Spa in Seneca from 10-2pm
SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.