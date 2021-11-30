GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Are you struggling to pay your water bill?
For people in Anderson, Pickens, Oconee and Greenville counties, there is $2.6 million up for grabs to help with past due and future water bills.
It's through a partnership with Greenville Water and and Upstate organization, SHARE.
Up to 3,000 dollars based on what they have due including any fees associated with their water service.
The money is available until fall of 2023, but they are hoping to give it all away before that.
"I had to pay the water bill and all the other bills to and just didn't have enough money and there was an agency that helped and I thank God and praise Him for that that the water did not get cut off," Betsy says.
Betsy says she qualified for the much needed help through a similar program with the united way.
"It is very much needed not only for me as a senior citizen you have mothers out there that need this help people that have children that have disabilities like i have in my household," Betsy continues.
The household must not exceed 150% of the federal poverty income guidelines.
You can bring paystubs and social security cards to the share office in your area to find out if you qualify.
Phillip Kilgore, GVL water president, says he's, "very proud of the efforts of Greenville Water with this important initiative to provide needed relief for utility bills for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the associated economic downturn and struggles that many in our community have suffered.
Pamela Sims, SHARE president, believes, "you really need to take advantage of this money because it’s here for you so please reach out to us so that we can get this money spent."
Allowable fees include water and sewer-related fees, maintenance fees, late charges, franchise fees, connection fees, hydrant fees, stormwater fees and fire fees.
