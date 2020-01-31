ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate animal rescue is hoping to find forever homes for dozens of dogs rescued from puppy mills!
Whiskey’s Animal Rescue said they recently rescued more than 40 dogs from what investigators said were four puppy mill busts.
“I committed to some dogs in another state and then the bottom fell out in the upstate. I’m not sure if maybe they’re enforcing more laws now or there’s just more puppy mills. I’m hoping they’re just enforcing more laws,” Tracey Hauser said.
Hauser, who runs the rescue group, said most of the animals lived in terrible conditions and she wants them to find a home where they’re loved.
“It was shocking and unexpected to see that amount of puppy mills in such a short period of time,” Hauser said.
According to the rescue, most of the dogs are now healthy enough to go to their forever homes.
Hauser said most of the puppy mill rescues are timid at first but come out of their shells when they’re in a loving environment. She encourages people to give those dogs a chance.
“These are going to be the most wonderful dogs if they have just a couple weeks,” Hauser said, “They will reward you greatly. They will never forget who rescued them.”
Hauser said most of the pups up for adoption are purebreds, including cocker spaniels, Pomeranians, Great Danes, huskies and yellow labs.
The adoption event is Saturday, February 1 from 12 pm until 3pm. The rescue is located at 5411 Hwy 76 in Pendleton.
Anyone interested in adopting a pet should apply online before the event.
The adoption fee is $250 for most dogs.
