Westminster, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Westminster family said they're trying to come to terms with their loved ones death after she died of an apparent fentanyl overdose.
Destiny Compton's family said she was found unresponsive on Monday.
The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said her death is consistent with an overdose, and a drug screen suggests fentanyl may have contributed, though toxicology tests are still pending.
“She had such a great heart and I just can’t understand why,” Destiny Compton’s aunt, Angela Compton said.
The 23-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Monday. Destiny's aunt says her mind was racing the entire ride.
“It’s not right. Something’s not right about this,” Compton said.
When they got to the hospital, doctors delivered the unthinkable news.
“She was gone,” Destiny’s best friend, Devyn Jayroe said.
Destiny's loved ones said they have questions about her death and want to know what happened and why.
“This is just unthinkable because I just seen her the other day. If anything was gonna happen to anybody it wasn’t gonna happen to Destiny,” Jayroe said, “Destiny was too smart for that. She was too good-hearted for that. You just didn’t expect it to happen to her.”
Destiny's aunt said she had just talked to her niece and the only thing she mentioned was a terrible tooth ache.
“It had been bothering her for a couple days and it had gotten worse lately,” Compton said, “She was going to go lay down and try to find something for it, and that was the last I had heard from her.”
Destiny’s family said she took a pain pill and laid down for a nap, but never woke up.
“I don't think any of our lives will ever be the same,” Jayroe said.
Destiny's aunt said they don't think she knew what she was taking, and they believe the pill was cut with fentanyl.
“I would honestly hope in my heart if someone did this and it was an accident, just tell us you didn’t know, Compton said, “But, if they did this on purpose they need to pay for this.”
A Gofundme me account has been setup to help with Destiny's funeral expenses.
Donations can also be made directly to the Sandifer Funeral Home in Westminster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.