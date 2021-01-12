GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The mother of Alicia Laws is pleading for justice for her daughter.
She was killed just days after Christmas at the Economy Inn in Greenville and this weekend they will gather to remember her.
She described her daughter as being "just as sweet as she was beautiful."
Alicia's mom is coming from out of town and will meet local activists here to hopefully shine a light on this investigation.
Alicia's mother Ophelia says, "It’s been hard. It’s been very hard."
Hard to grasp that she'll no longer hear her daughter Alicia's sweet singing voice when she needs it most.
Ophelia Pitts, Alicia's mother, says, "she was a sweet loving kind caring person. She didn’t deserve to die the way she did."
Now, Ophlelia has one question about what happened here at the Economy Inn on the night Alicia was killed.
"Why did you take my daughter? Why? Why did you kill my baby? Why? I don’t know why you took my babies life for no reason?," Ophelia asked.
They will gather here over the weekend, on Saturday, to plead for answers as a community. Their hope is that someone comes forward with information that will lead to an arrest.
"I am pleading to anyone who may have any information about who killed my daughter. If you don’t want to talk to the investigator call Crimestoppers number. Block your number where they don’t know it. Please if you have any information please call," Ophelia pleads.
They will gather at the Economy Inn. Physical distancing and wearing a mask will be required as they honor Alicia's life.
You can always remain anonymous like Ophelia Pitts mentioned if you want to report any information to Crimestoppers.
There is a go fund me that was created to help their family pay for funeral costs.
The vigil will be at 4:00pm at 3905 Augusta Road on Saturday, January 16th.
