(Greenville, SC/FOX Carolina) - WWE SmackDown is coming to Greenville in May - and FOX Carolina fans can score tickets before anyone else!
SmackDown will be live at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:45 p.m. on May 15, 2020.
FOX Carolina fans can purchase tickets using the code word "WHNS" on Ticketmaster.com beginning at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.
Click here for ticket presale access.
Presale tickets can also be purchased in person at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena box office starting Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Regular on sale tickets will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.