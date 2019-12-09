Monday Night Raw at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena

(Greenville, SC/FOX Carolina) - WWE SmackDown is coming to Greenville in May - and FOX Carolina fans can score tickets before anyone else!

SmackDown will be live at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:45 p.m. on May 15, 2020.

FOX Carolina fans can purchase tickets using the code word "WHNS" on Ticketmaster.com beginning at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

Presale tickets can also be purchased in person at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena box office starting Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Regular on sale tickets will be announced at a later date.

