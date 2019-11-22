GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A young girl in Greenville county is using her love for stuffed animals to give back in a meaningful way to children impacted by domestic violence.
Her and her mother received a large donation from a local hair school to help their cause.
There is still time to help Abby reach her goal.
This is the season where many are looking for ways to give.
Stuffed animals are often used by first responders as a way to comfort children when they are hurting; and that seemingly small gesture is one that 9 year old Abby understands has a big impact.
9 year old Abby was excited as she and her mom Whitney Cline walked into the Paul Mitchell Hair School Friday evening to collect stuffed foxes.
Their goal is to collect at least 200 for safe harbor, a 24 hours domestic violence shelter.
"We do it every year," says Abby.
Every year Cline uses the annual Avon stuffed animal to give back in the Upstate. Whitney says all the donations she collects for the fundraiser this year are going to buy a "Finley the Fox" for a child in need.
Cline says, "We choose what organization we want to give it to and promote it however we would like to and they provide the stuffed animals."
The Safe Harbor takes in families year round and with those families come children the same age as little Abby.
Just like her, they need something to hold on tight to in those tough times.
"They don’t have anything of their own so this fox can give them something that is their own that they can hold onto at night and it will make them feel safe and secure," says Whitney Cline, "We hope that this little fox provides you some comfort during this time"
The Paul Mitchell Hair School donated several dozen that they hope will help those children who need a reassuring message that "You are important and you matter"
Whitney Cline says ever dollar donated will be used to pay for more stuffed foxes to get them shipped here to the upstate.
They will deliver them to safe harbor in December.
If you want to help, here is the link to a Facebook fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.