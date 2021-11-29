GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- We received a handful of emails asking where do the coats you donate go.
Monday, we stopped by the salvation army to get that answer for you.
They help those who are homeless in any of the local shelters.
The Salvation Army also partner with the Greenville Police Department to make sure that anyone they encounter on these cold nights has a coat.
They also are available to anyone who is struggling to find work or pay their bills.
Major Andrew Kelly, with the Salvation Army, says with many facing tough decisions like these this time of year, Operation Coat Drive is designed to help anyone in need.
Major Kelly says, "your neighbors who are experiencing a challenging financial year and they have a choice, do I buy a coat ? Do I buy food? Do I buy a coat or do I buy christmas for my kids? We want to be able to help him to have a coat to stay well and healthy."
On Friday, you will be able to pull up to the station and drop off the coats you want to donate from 6am until 6 pm.
It's our final day to donate on Friday, but any day until then you can drop off a coat here to the front desk until 5 pm every day.
