ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Fire Department said crews are working to repair a gas leak near Patton Avenue in Asheville, NC.
Firefighters said the gas leak is in the 1300 block of Patton Avenue. They advised residents that traffic may be impaired while they fix the issue.
Crews on scene of a gas leak 1300 block of Patton Ave. Crews are working to clamp the line. Traffic will be impacted.— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) November 3, 2021
