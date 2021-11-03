GENERIC - Fire truck engine firefighter

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Fire Department said crews are working to repair a gas leak near Patton Avenue in Asheville, NC.

Firefighters said the gas leak is in the 1300 block of Patton Avenue. They advised residents that traffic may be impaired while they fix the issue.

