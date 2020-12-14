ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department tweeted that a building was being evacuated on Patton Avenue after a gas leak.
Firefighters said the gas leak was inside 56 Pattov Avenue.
The building was evacuated while firefighters looked for the source of the leak.
The gas company was also on scene addressing the issue.
No other details were available.
