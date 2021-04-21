ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters from the Asheville Fire Department helped Skyland Fire Department to rescue two people trapped on a Duke Energy life, according to AFD's official twitter page.
AFD provided mutual aid to Skyland FD for a high angle rescue off Duke Energy Ln. Ladder 4 was utilized to safely remove 2 subjects off a 125ft lift. Both subjects are back on the ground. No injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/D2eGmfQ0rZ— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) April 21, 2021
AFD says that no one was injured during the incident.
