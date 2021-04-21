AFD Lift rescue

Firefighters work to rescue two people trapped on a lift. (Asheville Fire Department / April 21, 2021)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters from the Asheville Fire Department helped Skyland Fire Department to rescue two people trapped on a Duke Energy life, according to AFD's official twitter page. 

AFD says that no one was injured during the incident. 

