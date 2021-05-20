ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department says they are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank at 800 Merrimon Avenue on May 20.
Officers say a man with a gun entered the Wells Fargo Bank and threatened employees and customers. They say he then took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene. According to officers, witnesses told them they saw the suspect get into a silver or grey Cadillac.
Officers describe the suspect as a man with a thin build and 5'11"-6'0". Officers say he was wearing; light grey pants, a black long-sleeve shirt, a blue and red baseball cap with a mountain and sun pattern on the front, sunglasses, and a blue mask.
A suspect accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of money from a Wells Fargo in Asheville (Asheville Police Department, May 20, 2021)
