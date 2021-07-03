ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department says they are searching for a suspect after they responded to a gunshot victim on Atkinson Street.
Officer say they responded to a 911 call at around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday regarding a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found one victim injured from a gunshot wound, according to officers. The victim is currently in critical condition at the hospital, according to officers.
Detectives say they are actively following up on leads. However, they are seeking the public's help in gathering more information.
Anyone with information can share it anonymously by texting TIP2APD followed by your message to 847411 or by using the TIP2APD smartphone app. People can also share information by calling (828) 252-1110.
