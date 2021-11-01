ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officers took three women into custody on Sunday after they allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart and Target on the same day, said the Asheville Police Department.

Officers said they received a call from Walmart loss prevention at around 11:01 p.m. on Sunday. They told officers that the suspects had just left the store located at 60 Airport Road with stolen merchandise. They were also able to give officers a description of the vehicle that the suspects were driving.

Officers said they soon located the vehicle and charged Sareese Jewelle Jones, Elisha Dequan Harrison, and Kimberly Nicole Hardaway in connection to the incident.

According to officers, they recovered $1,629.19 worth of stolen merchandise from the vehicle. Officers said they found the merchandise from Walmart and other merchandise that may be from Target.

Kimberly Nicole Hardaway was charged with the following, according to officers.

Kimberly Nicole Hardaway Suspect accused of stealing merchandise in Asheville (Buncombe County Detention Center, November 1, 2021)

Eight counts of Obtain Property by False Pretense

Two counts of Possession of Stolen Goods

Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Financial Card Theft

Hardaway is currently being held on a $ 21,000 secure bond for pending charges after she gave officers a fake name.

Elisha Dequan Harrison was charged with the following, according to officers.

Elisha Dequan Harrison Suspect accused of stealing merchandise in Asheville (Buncombe County Detention Center, November 1, 2021)

Felony Larceny

Harrison is currently being held on a $3,000 secure bond.

Sareese Jewelle Jones was charged with the following, according to officers.

Sareese Jewelle Jones Suspect accused of stealing merchandise in Asheville (Buncombe County Detention Center, November 1, 2021)

Felony Larceny

Misdemeanor Larceny

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Carrying Concealed Gun

Two counts of Second Degree Trespassing

Jones is currently being held on a $7,000 secure bond.