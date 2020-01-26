ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday, Police in Asheville announced they have arrested a woman they say lit a trash can on fire at Mission Hospital.
APD says 37-year-old Robin Marie Smith Burleson lit the trash can, located inside one of the hospital's bathrooms, aflame Sunday morning. APD and Asheville firefighters responded after the fire alarm went off, but Burleson reportedly fled the scene before AFD arrived.
Police say Burleson was located and taken into custody. She is now charged with arson and burning of personal property.
