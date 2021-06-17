ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department says they are trying to locate a suspect with six open warrants that they consider armed and dangerous.
Officers say the suspect, 25-year-old Oshua Archie Peak, is charged with the following.
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Assault by Pointing a Gun
- Damage to Personal Property
- Discharging a Firearm in City Limits
- Go Armed To Terror of People
Peak was charged after three shootings occurred in Shiloh within one hour at around 9:40 p.m. on June 16, according to officers. They add that no one was injured as a result of these shootings.
Officers describe Peak as 5'10" and round 125 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.
Officers ask that anyone that sees Peak contact 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding this suspect can share information anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. Information can also be shared by calling 828-252-1110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.