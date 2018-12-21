ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police need your help finding a man they say held up a local bank and got away with cash Friday.
A post on the department's Facebook page said the robbery happened around 3 p.m. when a man entered the BB&T on Merrimon Avenue. He presented a handgun and fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
Nobody was hurt, but APD released images of the suspect to help find him.
Anyone with information should call APD at (828) 252-1110 or the Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers ate (828) 255-5050 to remains anonymous.
