ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a car with a dog inside Thursday night.
According to the police department, the suspect stole a car from the Ingles Gas Express located at 35 Tunnel Road.
Police said the car was a 2018 Infiniti QX60 with a NC plate reading: HDL4107.
The dog was described as an Australian cattle dog and retriever mix named Lenny.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lenny is asked to call 317-752-6526, email info@lostmydoggie.com, or visit the website.
If you have information on the suspect and missing vehicle please contact Asheville PD.
