ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are searching for a woman they say lit a trash can on fire at Mission Hospital.
APD says 37-year-old Robin Marie Smith Burleson lit the trash can, located inside one of the hospital's bathrooms, aflame Sunday morning. APD and Asheville firefighters responded after the fire alarm went off, but Burleson reportedly fled the scene before AFD arrived. She is now charged with arson and burning of personal property.
Burleson stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be near downtown Asheville.
Anyone who knows where Burleson is should call APD at 828-252-1110 or the Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 to remain anonymous.
