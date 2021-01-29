ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police say that three individuals have been arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges.
According to a release from the Asheville Police Department, 51-year- old Trecia Lenise Tucker, 60-year old Darryl Robin Demory and 32-year-old Eric Dequan Robinson were arrested.
According to the release, Trecia Tucker is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Darryl Demory is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia but was released on a written promise, according to police.
Eric Robinson is being charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, police say.
The Asheville Police Department also released a list of seized items in connection with these arrests including:
- Anderson AM-15 rifle with scope
- Olympic Arms AR-15 rifle
- Taurus 9mm pistol
- FIE .38 revolver
- Suspected Fentanyl
- Digital scales and other drug paraphernalia
