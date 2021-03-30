ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department says they are asking for help locating Mahogheny Donnielle Fair
The Asheville Police Department says that fair was charged with first-degree burglary and has open warrants from a previous incident involving misdemeanor assault and two counts of pretrial release violations.
According to the Asheville Police Department, Fair broke into a home while the homeowner and their two children were asleep, but no one was injured.
Fair is described as an African-American, 5'0" tall, and approximately 105 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her left forearm of "Pray for Peace".
If anyone has information concerning where Mahognew Donnielle Fair is located, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828)-252-1110. People who want to submit an anonymous tip can use the TIP2APD smartphone application or text TIP2APD to 847411.
