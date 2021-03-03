ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On March 3, Asheville's first nursery dedicated to caring for orphaned newborn kittens welcomed its first litter.
Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance, a nonprofit animal rescue, opened on Feb. 15. The nonprofit said its designed to provide around-the-clock care to orphaned newborn kittens who need incubators, supplemental oxygen, tube feeding, or other specialized care in order to survive.
The kitten alliance says one of nursery’s first guests this year was a 2-week old kitten named Cooper who appears to have cerebellar hypoplasia. “The rest of the kittens in Cooper’s litter are more than double his size,” says Andee Bingham, Executive Director at the Kitten Alliance said in a news release. “He wasn’t strong enough to latch well and hold his own at mama’s milk bar, so the other kittens were pushing him out of the way. The rest of his family is now in one of our loving foster homes, but we kept Cooper in our nursery where he’s lounging in a cozy incubator and being bottle fed meals every 3 hours. Once everyone has started the weaning process we will reunite him with his buddies, but for now he’s loving all of the cuddles and one-on-one attention he’s getting!”
The Kitten alliance says they raise bottle-fed kittens until they are healthy and fully weaned at around six to seven weeks old and then transfer them to partner rescue organizations for adoption.
