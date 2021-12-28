Ashley Garrett is the Morning Show Anchor for FOX Carolina.
Ashley is originally from Orlando, FL. She studied broadcast journalism at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee, FL.
She got her start in news in her hometown, a top 20 market back in 2012 at WESH 2 News. While there she worked primarily as an overnight Associate Producer, writing lots of scripts for Producers and rolling teleprompter in studio for the Anchors to read.
In 2014, she climbed up the news ladder, still behind the scenes, this time working as a producer. She crafted the two and a half hour-long morning show for WTVM News in Columbus, Ga. While there, Ashley was eventually put in position to train incoming producers and those at the station who wanted to transition into a producer role.
In 2016, Ashley climbed up the news ladder again. She got her first professional, on-air job at WRBL News, also in Columbus, Ga. Ashley started out working as the morning "one-man band" reporter. This means, Ashley came up with her stories, she shot the video for them, edited the video, posted to web and social, etc. Ashley had to do this for minimum two stories a day. In this role, the most stories Ashley nailed in a day...was four. Two of them were breaking news. This station truly worked to make Ashley a strong journalist who can wear many hats. In 2017, she became the Weekend Anchor/Producer. This means she sat on the desk to anchor the show she crafted. In this role, her tasks also included getting breaking news on the air, sometimes while on the desk. This means confirming tips with official sources, writing scripts for closed captioning, putting in graphics, transitions, etc. in scripts for showcase, sending push alerts, writing web scripts, etc., all while making sure the show started and ended on time.
In November of 2018, Ashley got her first Morning Main Anchor role in Savannah at WJCL News. There, with the help of managers, Ashley was able to find her anchor-style. She was also put in a position to coach and train other morning show team members on manager's expectations for shows.
In December of 2021, Ashley moved to Greenville, SC to join The Fox Carolina team.
Email: ashley.garrett@foxcarolina.com .
On the weekends: "In the summer, I love all things beach and pool. In general on the weekends, I like to travel."
My favorite movie: "There's too many to name! I will say I love most things Adam Sandler, Jim Carey and Will Ferrell, though."
My favorite kind of music: "I loooooove music. I like to get carried away with it. When it comes to music, I enjoy any thing that makes me feel."
My favorite food: Basically everything. I eat and eat lol
