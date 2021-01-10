SHALLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a hand grenade that killed a Virginia teenager may be one of the many explosives that were unknowingly sold at a North Carolina antique mall.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a statement Thursday the teen died on Dec. 23 in Abingdon, Virginia.
The agency says the deadly explosion may have come from a grenade purchased at Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Shallotte, North Carolina.
The ATF said last month they were looking for a grenade that was sold at that store in June. They say the vendor did not believe the grenades were active at the time of the sale.
The agency now says more live grenades might have been purchased there.
