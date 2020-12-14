CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Atrium Health announced it was the first health system in North Carolina to administer the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.
According to Atrium Health, Dr. Katie Passaretti, medical director of Infection Prevention at Atrium Health, was the first to receive the vaccine in North Carolina today.
“This is a moment of hope as this vaccine has the potential to change the course of where we are with the pandemic,” said Dr. Passaretti in a news release. “I couldn’t be more excited. I feel perfectly fine and I haven’t had any issues or complications with the vaccine. I would highly encourage everyone to talk with your doctor and consider getting vaccinated when it is available for you.”
The health system also mentioned that although Atrium Health has started a new phase to fight the virus by administering the vaccine, they urge everyone to continue to practice COVID-safe behaviors.
More news: 'Relieved': US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.