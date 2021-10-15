FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The lawyers for accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz say he plans to plead guilty to the 2018 massacre at a Parkland high school.
The guilty plea would set up a penalty phase where the 23-year-old Cruz would be fighting against the death penalty and hoping for life without parole.
Cruz was not present Friday in the Broward County courtroom. The lawyers say the guilty pleas will be entered Wednesday.
The news brings some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.