AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — More than hosting the first major of the year, Augusta National has become a 10-day celebration at the home of the Masters.
It started Friday and Saturday with the Augusta National Women's Amateur. The kids took over Sunday morning for the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals. And by late afternoon, the course became the stage for the best in the world. Now it's time for the Masters.
Brooks Koepka showed up and plans to play just three weeks after surgery on his right knee. Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas were among those playing.
