DENVER, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say 12 North Carolina high school students have been charged in connection with a senior prank that involved putting meat and eggs in the school’s vents. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call Tuesday about vandalism at East Lincoln High School in Denver. School officials also reported that buses and some areas inside the school building were covered with a sticky substance and glitter. The sheriff’s office estimates the prank caused around $5,000 in damage. Security video helped identify the students. Warrants were issued for eight students who are 18 years old and juvenile petitions were filed against four younger ones.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.