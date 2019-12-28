Some of the victims of a tour helicopter crash in the Hawaiian island of Kauai have been preliminary identified, police said.
Authorities believe that seven people on board the helicopter were killed Thursday during the crash, Kauai Fire Department Battalion Chief Solomon Kanoho said.
The pilot was Paul Matero, 69 of Wailua, Hawaii and two victims were Amy Gannon, 47, and Jocelyn Gannon, 13, of Wisconsin, a Kauai police spokesperson told CNN.
Four other victims are believed to be members of a family from Switzerland. Their identities will not be released until authorities have contacted their next of kin, police said.
The helicopter went down about 13 miles north of the city of Hanapepe, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The last communication from the pilot came around 4:40 p.m. local time, about 40 minutes before the helicopter was due to return, Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir told CNN on Friday.
The debris was found in a remote area of a state park on the island's northwest side, police said in a news release.
Safari Helicopters has confirmed its helicopter was missing but declined to provide additional details.
Multiple agencies, including the US Coast Guard, the US Navy and the Kauai Fire Department, were involved in searching for the helicopter and were aided by private helicopter companies.
The aircraft was equipped with an electronic locator, but officials did not receive a signal from it, Muir said.
Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, of Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center Honolulu, previously said weather conditions in the search area were "challenging," with low visibility and blustery winds, according to CNN affiliate KHNL/KGMB.
"There was a cold front that came through the area around that time, bringing scattered showers and an increase of wind gusts," CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford said.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash of what the FAA said was a Eurocopter AS350 B2.
Some parts only accessible by sea or air
Several tour companies conduct helicopter tours every day on Kauai, depending on the weather, the Coast Guard said. Nearly 80% of the island — sometimes called the "Garden Island" — is uninhabited. Some parts are only accessible by sea or air, according to Hawaii's travel website.
Earlier this year, three people were killed on the island of Oahu when their tour helicopter crashed in a residential neighborhood.
CNN's Josh Campbell and Nicole Chavez contributed to this report.
