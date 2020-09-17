ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta fire officials say a man’s body has been pulled from an Atlanta home after a large tree fell on the house.
Authorities said one other person escaped from the home after the tree fell Wednesday. Another person was rescued from the house by firefighters.
Sgt. Cortez Stafford with Atlanta Fire and Rescue says crews had to use wooden planks to stabilize the tree before entering the home.
Stafford says a man in a front bedroom was found already deceased.
Stafford did not say what may have caused the tree to fall.
There was no immediate word on the condition of the other two persons.
