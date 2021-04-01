Video released Wednesday by U.S. officials shows two Ecuadoran children being dropped by smugglers over a 14-foot-high barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. The two were checked for injuries and are now in the care of U.S. authorities. (March 31)

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two Ecuadoran children were abandoned by smugglers after being dropped over a 14-foot-high barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday evening. The toddler and her 5-year-old sister were unhurt, but officials with the U.S. Border Patrol called the incident near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, appalling. It comes as the Biden administration struggles with finding space to house the several hundred kids and teenagers who are crossing the border daily. In some cases, parents refused entry into the U.S. have sent their children across the border alone, hoping they will be placed with relatives eventually.

