Authorities: Woman likely killed by dogs at Costco

Click here for updates on this story
BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KERO) -- Bakersfield Police are still investigating the death of a woman from Sunday morning, however they are saying now that she may have been attacked by one or more dogs.
Around 6 a.m. Sunday morning BPD was called out the Costco parking lot off of Rosedale Highway, where a woman's body was found with what officers say were obvious signs of trauma. The exact cause of death is still being determined by the Kern County Coroner's Office but BPD is saying that she was likely attacked by one or more dogs before her death.
Animal control officers have located and apprehended all of the dogs.
"Officers are still looking for any evidence, witnesses and the investigation is ongoing," said Sgt. Sean Morphis of the Bakersfield Police Department.
The identity of the victim will be released at a later time. If you have any information on this incident you are urged to call BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.