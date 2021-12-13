Baby born at 22.5 weeks, weighing 1 lb. makes it home for the holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (Gray News) – A baby girl who was born at just 22.5 weeks and weighed about one pound at birth was recently discharged, making her the youngest-born surviving patient in history at Bryan Health in Nebraska.
Megan Phipps and her boyfriend were pregnant with twins and were expecting a mid-October due date.
According to the hospital, Phipps developed a rare condition in which she grew two uteruses instead of one. She had conceived a baby in both her right and left uterus.
Just over five months into her pregnancy, Phipps went into pre-term labor and delivered baby Reece on June 12.
According to the hospital, Reece progressed slowly and didn’t have any major complications.
An ornament of a baby in angel wings, holding her big sister’s ashes hung above her crib during her stay.
According to the Tiniest Babies Registry at the University of Iowa, Reece is the 26th baby worldwide to be born before 23 weeks’ gestation and survive.
