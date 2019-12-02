Bald eagle rescued by authorities in Clinton County, MO

Click here for updates on this story
CLINTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An American bald eagle was rescued over the weekend in Clinton County, MO.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to 116 Highway between Lathrop and Plattsburg after numerous calls were made about an injured bald eagle.
Once there, authorities discovered the eagle and believe it was struck by a vehicle.
Named Freedom, the bald eagle was transported to the Missouri Department of Conservation, where it received medical attention.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.