SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The Americans applauded the Iranian national anthem. The Iranians applauded the U.S. anthem. There were a few handshakes before, plenty more handshakes after, and words of sportsmanship between the sides throughout the game.
For two hours, it was basketball diplomacy.
The U.S. and Iran haven't had diplomatic relations for more than four decades and often are at vastly different ends of the political spectrum. But their basketball teams got together Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. easily prevailing 120-66 in a result that might soon be forgotten but a scene that may be long remembered.
