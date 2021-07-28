Tokyo Olympics Basketball

United States players stand during their national anthem prior to men's basketball preliminary round game between United States and Iran at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 Eric Gay

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The Americans applauded the Iranian national anthem. The Iranians applauded the U.S. anthem. There were a few handshakes before, plenty more handshakes after, and words of sportsmanship between the sides throughout the game.

For two hours, it was basketball diplomacy.

The U.S. and Iran haven't had diplomatic relations for more than four decades and often are at vastly different ends of the political spectrum. But their basketball teams got together Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. easily prevailing 120-66 in a result that might soon be forgotten but a scene that may be long remembered.

