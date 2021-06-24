ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office announces that a man was sentenced to life in prison for a 2017 fatal shooting at the Pisgah View Apartments in Asheville.
Officials say that Davon Tyrone Smith was sentenced to Life with the Possibility of Parole after he was found guilty of First Degree Murder by a Buncombe County Jury. The jury gave the guilty verdict on Tuesday according to officials.
The victim of this shooting was identified as 20-year-old Rondy Samuel Shields. An autopsy later determined that the cause of death was from a gunshot sound to the back that perforated his spine, lung and right jugular vein.
The Charges come from a fatal shooting that occurred on June 25, 2017, at the Pisgah View Apartments in Asheville, NC. Surveillance cameras at the apartments captured the shooting on video according to officials.
District Attorney Todd Williams said in a press release, “I thank members of the jury for their service, and congratulate our trial team, led by First Assistant DA Doug Edwards, for proving to the jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Rondy Shields died as a result of a cold-blooded, malicious, and premeditated act."
Evidence showed that Smith shot a .40 caliber handgun at least five times toward the direction of Shields as Shields tried to flee the scene, according to officials.
Smith fled the scene but was caught on November 8, 2017 at a local Motel in Asheville, according to officials. They add that the Asheville Police Department led the arrest with assistance from the US Marshal Service.
The case was tried before Superior Court Judge Donald Bridges of Cleveland County who sentenced Smith. Smith will be eligible for parole after 25 years imprisonment, according to officials.
“Investigators with Asheville Police Department assembled a quality investigation that brought justice for Rondy Shields and the surviving members of his family. In light of the defendant’s youth and immaturity, I consider this to be a fair and just result,” District Attorney Todd Williams said.
